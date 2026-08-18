AVATAR UI Price Today

The live AVATAR UI (AUI) price today is $ 0.02240403, with a 1.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current AUI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02240403 per AUI.

AVATAR UI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 11,197.94, with a circulating supply of 499.80K AUI. During the last 24 hours, AUI traded between $ 0.02240287 (low) and $ 0.02267671 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.227586, while the all-time low was $ 0.01421108.

In short-term performance, AUI moved -- in the last hour and -3.65% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 56.71.

AVATAR UI (AUI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 11.20K$ 11.20K $ 11.20K Volume (24H) $ 56.71$ 56.71 $ 56.71 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.20K$ 11.20K $ 11.20K Circulation Supply 499.80K 499.80K 499.80K Total Supply 499,801.622662 499,801.622662 499,801.622662

The current Market Cap of AVATAR UI is $ 11.20K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56.71. The circulating supply of AUI is 499.80K, with a total supply of 499801.622662. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.20K.