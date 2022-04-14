Avarik Saga (AVRK) Tokenomics
Avarik Saga (AVRK) Information
At Avarik Saga we are leading the charge in transforming anime mobile gaming by building an anime gaming ecosystem like no other. We’re combining blockchain technology and AI through Large Language Models (LLMs) to set a new standard for interaction and immersion.
At the core of Red Covenant's innovation is its groundbreaking AI-powered Large Language Model (LLM) feature, which transforms the way players interact with their in-game characters. This double parasocial relationship allows players to connect with their Forsaken on a deeper level by engaging in real-time conversations through their favorite messaging applications, such as Telegram. These interactions are not just cosmetic but dynamically impact the game, unlocking new content, enhancing character bonds, and revealing hidden items. For the first time, players can speak directly with their characters, bringing a whole new dimension of personalization and immersion to the RPG genre.
Avarik Saga (AVRK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Avarik Saga (AVRK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Avarik Saga (AVRK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Avarik Saga (AVRK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AVRK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AVRK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.