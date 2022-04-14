Avant USD (AVUSD) Tokenomics
Avant is a DeFi platform established in June 2024 with the mission to create a more inclusive financial system through a DeFi-powered stable-value token. The platform introduces avUSD, a stable-value token, and savUSD, its staked, yield-bearing counterpart.
Mission and Vision Avant's mission is to provide a DeFi-backed stable-value token that aligns with the core principles of decentralization: being accessible 24/7, open to everyone, and offering equal financial opportunities regardless of investment size. Avant seeks to bridge the gap between DeFi and traditional finance (TradFi), becoming a global financial powerhouse that innovates how yield is generated and value is stored across financial markets.
Understanding the tokenomics of Avant USD (AVUSD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AVUSD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AVUSD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
