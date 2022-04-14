Discover key insights into Avant Staked USD (SAVUSD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Avant Staked USD (SAVUSD) Information

Avant is a DeFi platform established in June 2024 with the mission to create a more inclusive financial system through a DeFi-powered stable-value token. The platform introduces avUSD, a stable-value token, and savUSD, its staked, yield-bearing counterpart.

Problems Solved Avant addresses several key problems in the current financial landscape:

Lack of DeFi-Powered Stable-Value Tokens: Provides a stable-value token that is decentralized, accessible, and offers equal financial opportunities.

Enhanced Yield Potential: Offers users access to high-performing, delta-neutral strategies typically reserved for professional traders, without compromising on security.

Complexity of Manual Strategies: Simplifies access to advanced financial strategies that require extensive expertise and resources.

Better Financial Tools for Users: Delivers improved options for stable-denominated savings and financial management, maximizing capital efficiency for lending and borrowing.