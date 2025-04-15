Autonomous Secure Dollar Price (USSD)
The live price of Autonomous Secure Dollar (USSD) today is 0.994925 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 121.45K USD. USSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Autonomous Secure Dollar Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Autonomous Secure Dollar price change within the day is +0.20%
- It has a circulating supply of 122.07K USD
During today, the price change of Autonomous Secure Dollar to USD was $ +0.00193789.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Autonomous Secure Dollar to USD was $ -0.0021491374.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Autonomous Secure Dollar to USD was $ -0.0027055990.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Autonomous Secure Dollar to USD was $ -0.0036285207296263.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00193789
|+0.20%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0021491374
|-0.21%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0027055990
|-0.27%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0036285207296263
|-0.36%
Discover the latest price analysis of Autonomous Secure Dollar: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.11%
+0.20%
+0.02%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
USSD is a censorship-free stablecoin that is fully backed by crypto. It is completely autonomous, over-collateralized, and anti-inflationary. USSD is a non-profit organization. Nobody can freeze tokens or manage the collateral. Open-source code that passed Hacken and Sherlock security audits with the highest scores. Collateral of USSD Stable coin contains 3 crypto assets (ETH, BTC and other stablecoins) in Arbitrum that will ensure maximum decentralization possible nowadays.
|1 USSD to VND
₫25,510.871925
|1 USSD to AUD
A$1.552083
|1 USSD to GBP
￡0.74619375
|1 USSD to EUR
€0.875534
|1 USSD to USD
$0.994925
|1 USSD to MYR
RM4.38761925
|1 USSD to TRY
₺37.846947
|1 USSD to JPY
¥142.314072
|1 USSD to RUB
₽81.83258125
|1 USSD to INR
₹85.2252755
|1 USSD to IDR
Rp16,582.0767005
|1 USSD to KRW
₩1,413.24121625
|1 USSD to PHP
₱56.551537
|1 USSD to EGP
￡E.50.73122575
|1 USSD to BRL
R$5.82031125
|1 USSD to CAD
C$1.3729965
|1 USSD to BDT
৳120.87343825
|1 USSD to NGN
₦1,596.98396525
|1 USSD to UAH
₴41.070504
|1 USSD to VES
Bs70.639675
|1 USSD to PKR
Rs279.0764625
|1 USSD to KZT
₸515.2318605
|1 USSD to THB
฿33.30013975
|1 USSD to TWD
NT$32.2554685
|1 USSD to AED
د.إ3.65137475
|1 USSD to CHF
Fr0.80588925
|1 USSD to HKD
HK$7.71066875
|1 USSD to MAD
.د.م9.2130055
|1 USSD to MXN
$19.978094