Auton ai Price Today

The live Auton ai (AUTO) price today is $ 0, with a 0.86% change over the past 24 hours. The current AUTO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AUTO.

Auton ai currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 10,564.65, with a circulating supply of 999.83M AUTO. During the last 24 hours, AUTO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AUTO moved -0.00% in the last hour and -1.29% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Auton ai (AUTO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 10.56K$ 10.56K $ 10.56K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.56K$ 10.56K $ 10.56K Circulation Supply 999.83M 999.83M 999.83M Total Supply 999,830,421.205144 999,830,421.205144 999,830,421.205144

The current Market Cap of Auton ai is $ 10.56K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AUTO is 999.83M, with a total supply of 999830421.205144. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.56K.