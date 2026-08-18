Autocompounding Voting KAT Price Today

The live Autocompounding Voting KAT (AVKAT) price today is $ 0.00546183, with a 0.88% change over the past 24 hours. The current AVKAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00546183 per AVKAT.

Autocompounding Voting KAT currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,154,189, with a circulating supply of 211.32M AVKAT. During the last 24 hours, AVKAT traded between $ 0.00525064 (low) and $ 0.00551039 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02173927, while the all-time low was $ 0.00508837.

In short-term performance, AVKAT moved -0.46% in the last hour and -6.04% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 480.43.

Autocompounding Voting KAT (AVKAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.15M$ 1.15M $ 1.15M Volume (24H) $ 480.43$ 480.43 $ 480.43 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.15M$ 1.15M $ 1.15M Circulation Supply 211.32M 211.32M 211.32M Total Supply 211,318,802.7819087 211,318,802.7819087 211,318,802.7819087

The current Market Cap of Autocompounding Voting KAT is $ 1.15M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 480.43. The circulating supply of AVKAT is 211.32M, with a total supply of 211318802.7819087. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.15M.