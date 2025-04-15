AutoAir AI Price (AAI)
The live price of AutoAir AI (AAI) today is 0.00185826 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 61.79K USD. AAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key AutoAir AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- AutoAir AI price change within the day is +1.09%
- It has a circulating supply of 33.25M USD
During today, the price change of AutoAir AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AutoAir AI to USD was $ -0.0005220328.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AutoAir AI to USD was $ -0.0012367370.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AutoAir AI to USD was $ -0.008589621716766357.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.09%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0005220328
|-28.09%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0012367370
|-66.55%
|90 Days
|$ -0.008589621716766357
|-82.21%
Discover the latest price analysis of AutoAir AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+1.09%
+3.62%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is AutoAir AI? AutoAir AI is an innovation Telegram bot revolutionizing the way users engage with airdrops in the cryptocurrency space. Leveraged AI technology, AutoAir AI simplifies the process of discovering and participating in airdrops across various blockchain networks. By utilizing advanced technology, AutoAir AI enables users to effortlessly navigate the complex landscape of decentralized finance (DeFi) and access exclusive token rewards with ease. What makes AutoAir AI Unique? What sets AutoAir AI apart is its strategic blend of cutting-edge technology and user-centric design. Unlike traditional airdrop platforms, AutoAir AI employs sophisticated algorithms to streamline the airdrop hunting experience, ensuring users never miss out on lucrative opportunities. Additionally, its intuitive interface and seamless integration with Telegram provide users with unparalleled convenience, allowing them to engage with airdrops anytime, anywhere. What’s Next for AutoAir AI? Looking ahead, AutoAir AI is committed to continuous innovation and expansion. The team behind AutoAir AI is dedicated to enhancing the platform's functionality and user experience through ongoing development and updates. Future plans include the integration of new blockchain networks, further optimization of AI algorithms, and the introduction of advanced features to empower users in their DeFi journey. What can AutoAir AI (AAI) Be Used For? AutoAir AI (AAI) serves as the native governance token of the platform, offering holders various benefits and utilities within the AutoAir AI ecosystem. Holders of AAI have the opportunity to participate in governance decisions, earn rewards through staking and liquidity provision, and unlock exclusive features and privileges. Additionally, AAI can be used to access premium services, pay transaction fees, and airdrops facilitated by the platform. With its innovative approach to airdrop farming and commitment to empowering users in the DeFi space, AutoAir AI continues to lead the way towards a more accessible and inclusive crypto ecosystem.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 AAI to VND
₫47.64764466
|1 AAI to AUD
A$0.0029174682
|1 AAI to GBP
￡0.001393695
|1 AAI to EUR
€0.0016352688
|1 AAI to USD
$0.00185826
|1 AAI to MYR
RM0.0081949266
|1 AAI to TRY
₺0.0706882104
|1 AAI to JPY
¥0.26573118
|1 AAI to RUB
₽0.1528047198
|1 AAI to INR
₹0.1592157168
|1 AAI to IDR
Rp31.495927479
|1 AAI to KRW
₩2.64709137
|1 AAI to PHP
₱0.1055677506
|1 AAI to EGP
￡E.0.0947526774
|1 AAI to BRL
R$0.010870821
|1 AAI to CAD
C$0.0025643988
|1 AAI to BDT
৳0.2257600074
|1 AAI to NGN
₦2.9827488738
|1 AAI to UAH
₴0.0767089728
|1 AAI to VES
Bs0.13193646
|1 AAI to PKR
Rs0.52124193
|1 AAI to KZT
₸0.9623185236
|1 AAI to THB
฿0.0621773796
|1 AAI to TWD
NT$0.0603562848
|1 AAI to AED
د.إ0.0068198142
|1 AAI to CHF
Fr0.0015051906
|1 AAI to HKD
HK$0.014401515
|1 AAI to MAD
.د.م0.0172074876
|1 AAI to MXN
$0.0372952782