Auto Finance (TOKE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Auto Finance (TOKE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 15.91M Total Supply: $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 82.41M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 19.31M All-Time High: $ 79.02 All-Time Low: $ 0.12921 Current Price: $ 0.194323

Auto Finance (TOKE) Information Auto Finance's flagship product, the Autopools protocol, is an LP Aggregator that autonomously rebalances LP positions across DeFi destinations to optimize yield based on market conditions and performance, while compounding rewards. Receipt tokens (e.g., autoETH) are fully composable across DeFi. Users can choose from a growing range of Autopools, which include DeFi blue-chip protocols and ecosystems. The TOKE token enables users to access reward shares via staking. Auto Finance's flagship product, the Autopools protocol, is an LP Aggregator that autonomously rebalances LP positions across DeFi destinations to optimize yield based on market conditions and performance, while compounding rewards. Receipt tokens (e.g., autoETH) are fully composable across DeFi. Users can choose from a growing range of Autopools, which include DeFi blue-chip protocols and ecosystems. The TOKE token enables users to access reward shares via staking. Official Website: https://www.auto.finance/ Whitepaper: https://docs.tokemak.xyz/

Auto Finance (TOKE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Auto Finance (TOKE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TOKE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TOKE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TOKE's tokenomics, explore TOKE token's live price!

