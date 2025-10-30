Auto Finance (TOKE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.200499 24H Low $ 0.216991 24H High All Time High $ 79.02 Lowest Price $ 0.12921 Price Change (1H) -1.52% Price Change (1D) -7.81% Price Change (7D) +6.76%

Auto Finance (TOKE) real-time price is $0.199506. Over the past 24 hours, TOKE traded between a low of $ 0.200499 and a high of $ 0.216991, showing active market volatility. TOKE's all-time high price is $ 79.02, while its all-time low price is $ 0.12921.

In terms of short-term performance, TOKE has changed by -1.52% over the past hour, -7.81% over 24 hours, and +6.76% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Auto Finance (TOKE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 16.58M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 20.05M Circulation Supply 82.70M Total Supply 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Auto Finance is $ 16.58M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TOKE is 82.70M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 20.05M.