Autist (AUTIST) Tokenomics
Autist (AUTIST) Information
It's a meme token about autistic pepe. So it takes the very well known meme of an autistic pepe and uses him as a character on Hyperliquid. He has the hyperliquid logo on his head and on some of his outfits. This makes the meme unique in a sense as it's the only pepe meme that is currently available on Hyperliquid. There is a good chance it will keep being the only pepe meme on hyperliquid with auction prices going higher and higher.
Autist (AUTIST) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Autist (AUTIST), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Autist (AUTIST) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Autist (AUTIST) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AUTIST tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AUTIST tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand AUTIST's tokenomics, explore AUTIST token's live price!
AUTIST Price Prediction
Want to know where AUTIST might be heading? Our AUTIST price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.