Which blockchain network does Autism Coin run on?

Autism Coin operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of AUTISM?

The token is priced at £, marking a price movement of 1.28% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Autism Coin belong to?

Autism Coin falls under the Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare AUTISM with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Autism Coin?

Its market capitalization is £12025.1743698716175000, placing the asset at rank #6698. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of AUTISM is currently circulating?

There are 999721990.157559 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Autism Coin today?

Over the past day, AUTISM generated £-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Autism Coin fluctuated between £ and £, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.