Australian Digital Dollar (AUDD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.653859 24H High $ 0.659693 All Time High $ 2.87 Lowest Price $ 0.36464 Price Change (1H) +0.06% Price Change (1D) -0.31% Price Change (7D) +1.18%

Australian Digital Dollar (AUDD) real-time price is $0.65609. Over the past 24 hours, AUDD traded between a low of $ 0.653859 and a high of $ 0.659693, showing active market volatility. AUDD's all-time high price is $ 2.87, while its all-time low price is $ 0.36464.

In terms of short-term performance, AUDD has changed by +0.06% over the past hour, -0.31% over 24 hours, and +1.18% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Australian Digital Dollar (AUDD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.85M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.85M Circulation Supply 5.87M Total Supply 5,869,320.704638

The current Market Cap of Australian Digital Dollar is $ 3.85M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AUDD is 5.87M, with a total supply of 5869320.704638. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.85M.