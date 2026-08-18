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The live Aussie Dollar Token price today is 0.710694 USD.AUDX market cap is 2,244,416 USD. Track real-time AUDX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Aussie Dollar Token price today is 0.710694 USD.AUDX market cap is 2,244,416 USD. Track real-time AUDX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Aussie Dollar Token Logo

Aussie Dollar Token Price (AUDX)

Unlisted

1 AUDX to USD Live Price:

$0.710695
$0.710695$0.710695
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Aussie Dollar Token (AUDX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 21:18:02 (UTC+8)

Aussie Dollar Token Price Today

The live Aussie Dollar Token (AUDX) price today is $ 0.710694, with a 0.32% change over the past 24 hours. The current AUDX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.710694 per AUDX.

Aussie Dollar Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,244,416, with a circulating supply of 3.16M AUDX. During the last 24 hours, AUDX traded between $ 0.707786 (low) and $ 0.713025 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.22, while the all-time low was $ 0.099824.

In short-term performance, AUDX moved -0.00% in the last hour and +0.57% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.91K.

Aussie Dollar Token (AUDX) Market Information

$ 2.24M
$ 2.24M$ 2.24M

$ 3.91K
$ 3.91K$ 3.91K

$ 2.24M
$ 2.24M$ 2.24M

3.16M
3.16M 3.16M

3,158,067.0
3,158,067.0 3,158,067.0

The current Market Cap of Aussie Dollar Token is $ 2.24M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.91K. The circulating supply of AUDX is 3.16M, with a total supply of 3158067.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.24M.

Aussie Dollar Token Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.707786
$ 0.707786$ 0.707786
24H Low
$ 0.713025
$ 0.713025$ 0.713025
24H High

$ 0.707786
$ 0.707786$ 0.707786

$ 0.713025
$ 0.713025$ 0.713025

$ 1.22
$ 1.22$ 1.22

$ 0.099824
$ 0.099824$ 0.099824

-0.00%

-0.32%

+0.57%

+0.57%

Aussie Dollar Token (AUDX) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Aussie Dollar Token to USD was $ -0.002290364223465513.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aussie Dollar Token to USD was $ +0.0093080303.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aussie Dollar Token to USD was $ +0.0102760666.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aussie Dollar Token to USD was $ +0.0000011481000891.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.002290364223465513-0.32%
30 Days$ +0.0093080303+1.31%
60 Days$ +0.0102760666+1.45%
90 Days$ +0.0000011481000891+0.00%

Price Prediction for Aussie Dollar Token

Aussie Dollar Token (AUDX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of AUDX in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Aussie Dollar Token (AUDX) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Aussie Dollar Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Aussie Dollar Token will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for AUDX price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Aussie Dollar Token Price Prediction.

What is Aussie Dollar Token (AUDX)

AUDX is a fully backed, AUD-linked stablecoin issued by AUSTRAC-registered Tau Pty Ltd trading as AUDX Token, with reserves held 1:1 in regulated financial institutions. Built with banking-grade infrastructure and supported by an ASX-listed ADI partner, AUDX offers secure, compliant and transparent digital AUD liquidity on chain. Initially designed to improve settlement and banking access for institutional partners, AUDX will support use cases across RWA tokenisation, collateralised lending, and cross-border trade flows. With strong governance, transparent audits and readiness for Australia’s upcoming crypto licensing regime, AUDX aims to become the trusted digital representation of the Australian Dollar across financial markets and Web3 ecosystems.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Aussie Dollar Token (AUDX) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Arbitrum EcosystemAUD StablecoinBase Ecosystem

About Aussie Dollar Token

What is the current price of Aussie Dollar Token?

Aussie Dollar Token is trading at £0.52369652323830150000, representing a price movement of -0.32% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.

How does AUDX compare to the global crypto market?

Its daily change of -0.32% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If AUDX is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.

How is Aussie Dollar Token performing compared to Stablecoins,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Solana Ecosystem,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,XDC Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Polygon zkEVM Ecosystem,Conflux Ecosystem,Fiat-backed Stablecoin,Morph L2 Ecosystem,HyperEVM Ecosystem,Redbelly Network Ecosystem,AUD Stablecoin tokens?

Within the Stablecoins,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Solana Ecosystem,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,XDC Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Polygon zkEVM Ecosystem,Conflux Ecosystem,Fiat-backed Stablecoin,Morph L2 Ecosystem,HyperEVM Ecosystem,Redbelly Network Ecosystem,AUD Stablecoin segment, AUDX demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.

What is Aussie Dollar Token's market capitalization today?

The market cap of £1653866.29956129600000 positions AUDX at rank #2036, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.

What are the 24h price range levels?

Prices today have ranged from £0.52155367485407850000 to £0.52541419159580625000, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.

How actively is AUDX trading?

Aussie Dollar Token has generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.

How does supply impact AUDX's valuation?

With 3158067.0 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Aussie Dollar Token

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 21:18:02 (UTC+8)

Aussie Dollar Token (AUDX) Important Industry Updates

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