AURO USDA (USDA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.975991 24H High $ 1.014 All Time High $ 1.024 Lowest Price $ 0.953424 Price Change (1H) -0.30% Price Change (1D) -0.45% Price Change (7D) -0.98%

AURO USDA (USDA) real-time price is $0.991982. Over the past 24 hours, USDA traded between a low of $ 0.975991 and a high of $ 1.014, showing active market volatility. USDA's all-time high price is $ 1.024, while its all-time low price is $ 0.953424.

In terms of short-term performance, USDA has changed by -0.30% over the past hour, -0.45% over 24 hours, and -0.98% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

AURO USDA (USDA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 229.89K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.07M Circulation Supply 230.68K Total Supply 10,105,731.4237891

The current Market Cap of AURO USDA is $ 229.89K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of USDA is 230.68K, with a total supply of 10105731.4237891. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.07M.