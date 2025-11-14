Auro Finance is an advanced DeFi protocol on Aptos that enables users to earn better yields and liquidity from their staked APT without any lockups. Through Auro Finance, users can borrow USDA, the decentralized stablecoin, against multiple collateral options, allowing them to utilize their holdings without selling them.

Auro Finance rewards users in the form of AURO, the project’s native token which can be used to provide liquidity on DEXes or stake back in Auro for safe and stable APY.