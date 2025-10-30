AURO Finance (AURO) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00170607 $ 0.00170607 $ 0.00170607 24H Low $ 0.00186181 $ 0.00186181 $ 0.00186181 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00170607$ 0.00170607 $ 0.00170607 24H High $ 0.00186181$ 0.00186181 $ 0.00186181 All Time High $ 0.00737474$ 0.00737474 $ 0.00737474 Lowest Price $ 0.00162986$ 0.00162986 $ 0.00162986 Price Change (1H) -1.90% Price Change (1D) -4.61% Price Change (7D) -0.15% Price Change (7D) -0.15%

AURO Finance (AURO) real-time price is $0.00172433. Over the past 24 hours, AURO traded between a low of $ 0.00170607 and a high of $ 0.00186181, showing active market volatility. AURO's all-time high price is $ 0.00737474, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00162986.

In terms of short-term performance, AURO has changed by -1.90% over the past hour, -4.61% over 24 hours, and -0.15% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

AURO Finance (AURO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 180.92K$ 180.92K $ 180.92K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 936.78K$ 936.78K $ 936.78K Circulation Supply 105.82M 105.82M 105.82M Total Supply 547,919,125.4652486 547,919,125.4652486 547,919,125.4652486

The current Market Cap of AURO Finance is $ 180.92K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AURO is 105.82M, with a total supply of 547919125.4652486. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 936.78K.