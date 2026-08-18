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The live Aura Network price today is 0 USD.AURA market cap is 344,319 USD. Track real-time AURA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Aura Network price today is 0 USD.AURA market cap is 344,319 USD. Track real-time AURA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Aura Network Price (AURA)

Unlisted

1 AURA to USD Live Price:

$0.00080393
$0.00080393$0.00080393
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Aura Network (AURA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 21:17:19 (UTC+8)

Aura Network Price Today

The live Aura Network (AURA) price today is $ 0, with a 1.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current AURA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AURA.

Aura Network currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 344,319, with a circulating supply of 428.24M AURA. During the last 24 hours, AURA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.197293, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AURA moved +0.00% in the last hour and -6.59% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 10.93K.

Aura Network (AURA) Market Information

$ 344.32K
$ 344.32K$ 344.32K

$ 10.93K
$ 10.93K$ 10.93K

$ 804.03K
$ 804.03K$ 804.03K

428.24M
428.24M 428.24M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Aura Network is $ 344.32K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 10.93K. The circulating supply of AURA is 428.24M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 804.03K.

Aura Network Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.197293
$ 0.197293$ 0.197293

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.00%

+1.06%

-6.59%

-6.59%

Aura Network (AURA) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Aura Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aura Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aura Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aura Network to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+1.06%
30 Days$ 0-13.64%
60 Days$ 0-16.70%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Aura Network

Aura Network (AURA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of AURA in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Aura Network (AURA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Aura Network could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Aura Network will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for AURA price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Aura Network Price Prediction.

What is Aura Network (AURA)

"AURA NETWORK - BUILDING THE INTERNET OF NFTs

Aura Network is a scalable, agile and effortless Layer-1 blockchain with a comprehensive ecosystem built to accelerate global NFTs adoption

Aura Network focuses on solving the problem of adopting NFTs and blockchain technology in general, which is currently a highly complex process. Aura Network will surely bring more value to brands, IP owners, and the broad audience as they can accelerate their business using cutting-edge technologies with no hassle at all. Aura Network ecosystem includes:

  • AuraScan: The simplest yet powerful-est explorer tailored for Aura holders (it's open for the public testing now: https://serenity.aurascan.io)
  • NFT Hub Community: A community-driven platform for interacting with NFT and Metaverse (all-in-one)
  • Pyxis Safe: An intuitive solution for multi-signature assets management. Aura Safe should work on Aura Network as well as other Cosmos-based networks.
  • Aura Playground: Open-source web for smart contracts and dApps development"""

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Aura Network

What is the current price of Aura Network?

Aura Network is priced at £, shifting 1.06% today.

How fast is the AURA community growing?

There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.

How does demand affect Aura Network's price?

Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Smart Contract Platform,Layer 1 (L1),Real World Assets (RWA),DWF Labs Portfolio sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.

What is AURA's trading volume today?

It generated £-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.

How does AURA compare to its historical performance?

Its ATH is £0.14538135703868925000 and ATL is £, offering context on past performance cycles.

How many tokens are circulating?

There are 428241833.0 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Aura Network

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 21:17:19 (UTC+8)

Aura Network (AURA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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