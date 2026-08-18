Aura Network Price Today

The live Aura Network (AURA) price today is $ 0, with a 1.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current AURA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AURA.

Aura Network currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 344,319, with a circulating supply of 428.24M AURA. During the last 24 hours, AURA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.197293, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AURA moved +0.00% in the last hour and -6.59% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 10.93K.

Aura Network (AURA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 344.32K$ 344.32K $ 344.32K Volume (24H) $ 10.93K$ 10.93K $ 10.93K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 804.03K$ 804.03K $ 804.03K Circulation Supply 428.24M 428.24M 428.24M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Aura Network is $ 344.32K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 10.93K. The circulating supply of AURA is 428.24M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 804.03K.