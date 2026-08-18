Aura Finance Price Today

The live Aura Finance (AURA) price today is $ 0.01904957, with a 16.93% change over the past 24 hours. The current AURA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01904957 per AURA.

Aura Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,374,165, with a circulating supply of 72.14M AURA. During the last 24 hours, AURA traded between $ 0.01626422 (low) and $ 0.01925695 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.05, while the all-time low was $ 0.0073379.

In short-term performance, AURA moved 0.00% in the last hour and +35.27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.89.

Aura Finance (AURA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.37M$ 1.37M $ 1.37M Volume (24H) $ 9.89$ 9.89 $ 9.89 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.65M$ 1.65M $ 1.65M Circulation Supply 72.14M 72.14M 72.14M Total Supply 86,413,430.8627383 86,413,430.8627383 86,413,430.8627383

The current Market Cap of Aura Finance is $ 1.37M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.89. The circulating supply of AURA is 72.14M, with a total supply of 86413430.8627383. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.65M.