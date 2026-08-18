What is the real-time price of Aura Final Boss today?

The live price of Aura Final Boss stands at £0.0010407625960772775000, moving 114.38% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for KIMCHI?

KIMCHI has traded between £ and £0.0014281922367144600000, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Aura Final Boss showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is KIMCHI currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests KIMCHI is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Aura Final Boss?

With a market cap of £1037550.53414232975000, Aura Final Boss is ranked #2395, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has KIMCHI seen recently?

The token generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Aura Final Boss compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is £0.0026907337455151200000, while the ATL is £, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence KIMCHI's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (990241868.634719 tokens), category performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.