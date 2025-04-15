Aura BAL Price (AURABAL)
The live price of Aura BAL (AURABAL) today is 3.0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 10.98M USD. AURABAL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Aura BAL Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Aura BAL price change within the day is +4.78%
- It has a circulating supply of 3.66M USD
Get real-time price updates of the AURABAL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AURABAL price information.
During today, the price change of Aura BAL to USD was $ +0.136877.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aura BAL to USD was $ -0.9584697000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aura BAL to USD was $ -1.4384832000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aura BAL to USD was $ -4.681922813751803.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.136877
|+4.78%
|30 Days
|$ -0.9584697000
|-31.94%
|60 Days
|$ -1.4384832000
|-47.94%
|90 Days
|$ -4.681922813751803
|-60.94%
Discover the latest price analysis of Aura BAL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.34%
+4.78%
-13.34%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
auraBAL is a liquid wrapper for Balancer's veBAL. Aura allows users to deposit their 80/20 BAL/WETH BPT and receive liquid auraBAL, instead of the non-transferrable veBAL. Tokenised auraBAL is given to the user at a 1:1 rate for veBAL, and can be traded on Balancer or elsewhere. This BPT is then locked up by the Aura protocol for the maximum time in Balancer Voting Escrow where it will allow the Aura system to benefit from its voting power for boosting rewards & voting for gauges.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 AURABAL to VND
₫76,923
|1 AURABAL to AUD
A$4.74
|1 AURABAL to GBP
￡2.25
|1 AURABAL to EUR
€2.64
|1 AURABAL to USD
$3
|1 AURABAL to MYR
RM13.23
|1 AURABAL to TRY
₺114.12
|1 AURABAL to JPY
¥429.36
|1 AURABAL to RUB
₽246.78
|1 AURABAL to INR
₹258.06
|1 AURABAL to IDR
Rp49,999.98
|1 AURABAL to KRW
₩4,261.35
|1 AURABAL to PHP
₱171.09
|1 AURABAL to EGP
￡E.152.97
|1 AURABAL to BRL
R$17.55
|1 AURABAL to CAD
C$4.14
|1 AURABAL to BDT
৳364.47
|1 AURABAL to NGN
₦4,815.39
|1 AURABAL to UAH
₴123.84
|1 AURABAL to VES
Bs213
|1 AURABAL to PKR
Rs841.5
|1 AURABAL to KZT
₸1,553.58
|1 AURABAL to THB
฿100.74
|1 AURABAL to TWD
NT$97.08
|1 AURABAL to AED
د.إ11.01
|1 AURABAL to CHF
Fr2.43
|1 AURABAL to HKD
HK$23.25
|1 AURABAL to MAD
.د.م27.78
|1 AURABAL to MXN
$60.27