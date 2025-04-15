Audit Price (AUDIT)
The live price of Audit (AUDIT) today is 0.03454289 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.45M USD. AUDIT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Audit Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Audit price change within the day is -13.20%
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00M USD
During today, the price change of Audit to USD was $ -0.00525708732129712.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Audit to USD was $ -0.0134701104.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Audit to USD was $ -0.0069454041.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Audit to USD was $ -0.02941030543014902.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00525708732129712
|-13.20%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0134701104
|-38.99%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0069454041
|-20.10%
|90 Days
|$ -0.02941030543014902
|-45.98%
Discover the latest price analysis of Audit: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.38%
-13.20%
-4.56%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AuditOne is a decentralized IT auditing and cyber assurance platform designed to enhance the security and reliability of smart contracts and AI systems. Its mission is to empower the blockchain and AI ecosystem with transparent, efficient, and affordable audits. AuditOne aims to bring trust and accountability to the forefront of the digital landscape, enabling projects to grow securely in the rapidly evolving Web3 and AI environments. The platform facilitates secure auditing through a unique decentralized auditor pooling system, leveraging a combination of skilled experts and AI-driven tools. This innovative approach ensures that projects can access high-quality audit services tailored to their specific needs.
|1 AUDIT to VND
₫885.71424249
|1 AUDIT to AUD
A$0.0545777662
|1 AUDIT to GBP
￡0.0259071675
|1 AUDIT to EUR
€0.0303977432
|1 AUDIT to USD
$0.03454289
|1 AUDIT to MYR
RM0.1523341449
|1 AUDIT to TRY
₺1.3140115356
|1 AUDIT to JPY
¥4.9437784168
|1 AUDIT to RUB
₽2.8414981314
|1 AUDIT to INR
₹2.9713793978
|1 AUDIT to IDR
Rp575.7146030474
|1 AUDIT to KRW
₩49.0664481005
|1 AUDIT to PHP
₱1.9699810167
|1 AUDIT to EGP
￡E.1.7613419611
|1 AUDIT to BRL
R$0.2020759065
|1 AUDIT to CAD
C$0.0476691882
|1 AUDIT to BDT
৳4.1966157061
|1 AUDIT to NGN
₦55.4458290257
|1 AUDIT to UAH
₴1.4259304992
|1 AUDIT to VES
Bs2.45254519
|1 AUDIT to PKR
Rs9.689280645
|1 AUDIT to KZT
₸17.8883810154
|1 AUDIT to THB
฿1.1599502462
|1 AUDIT to TWD
NT$1.1178079204
|1 AUDIT to AED
د.إ0.1267724063
|1 AUDIT to CHF
Fr0.0279797409
|1 AUDIT to HKD
HK$0.2677073975
|1 AUDIT to MAD
.د.م0.3198671614
|1 AUDIT to MXN
$0.6939666601