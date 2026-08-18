Aubrai by Bio Price Today

The live Aubrai by Bio (AUBRAI) price today is $ 1.1, with a 0.38% change over the past 24 hours. The current AUBRAI to USD conversion rate is $ 1.1 per AUBRAI.

Aubrai by Bio currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,579,438, with a circulating supply of 1.43M AUBRAI. During the last 24 hours, AUBRAI traded between $ 1.096 (low) and $ 1.12 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 27.72, while the all-time low was $ 0.522251.

In short-term performance, AUBRAI moved -0.18% in the last hour and -0.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 32.23.

Aubrai by Bio (AUBRAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.58M$ 1.58M $ 1.58M Volume (24H) $ 32.23$ 32.23 $ 32.23 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.21M$ 2.21M $ 2.21M Circulation Supply 1.43M 1.43M 1.43M Total Supply 2,000,000.0 2,000,000.0 2,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Aubrai by Bio is $ 1.58M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 32.23. The circulating supply of AUBRAI is 1.43M, with a total supply of 2000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.21M.