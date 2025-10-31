Atua AI (TUA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.001502$ 0.001502 $ 0.001502 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.13% Price Change (1D) -2.17% Price Change (7D) +3.93% Price Change (7D) +3.93%

Atua AI (TUA) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, TUA traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. TUA's all-time high price is $ 0.001502, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, TUA has changed by -0.13% over the past hour, -2.17% over 24 hours, and +3.93% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Atua AI (TUA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 54.07K$ 54.07K $ 54.07K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 54.07K$ 54.07K $ 54.07K Circulation Supply 5.00B 5.00B 5.00B Total Supply 5,000,000,000.0 5,000,000,000.0 5,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Atua AI is $ 54.07K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TUA is 5.00B, with a total supply of 5000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 54.07K.