ATTN (Attention Token) is a memecoin focused on rewarding real engagement in the crypto space. Built around the idea of “Proof of Attention,” it incentivizes users for contributions like analyzing trends, summarizing threads, or sharing useful content. While not officially part of Giverep, ATTN works in alignment with it to track and reward meaningful activity. Instead of relying on hype, ATTN uses behavioral on-chain data and social graphs to support a fair and transparent distribution model. The goal is to move beyond speculation and build a system where attention has measurable value.
Understanding the tokenomics of Attention (ATTN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ATTN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ATTN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.