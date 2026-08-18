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The live Attention Token price today is 0.00110267 USD.ATTN market cap is 564,252 USD. Track real-time ATTN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Attention Token price today is 0.00110267 USD.ATTN market cap is 564,252 USD. Track real-time ATTN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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ATTN Price Info

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Attention Token Price (ATTN)

Unlisted

1 ATTN to USD Live Price:

$0.00110229
$0.00110229$0.00110229
+0.02%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Attention Token (ATTN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 21:16:05 (UTC+8)

Attention Token Price Today

The live Attention Token (ATTN) price today is $ 0.00110267, with a 3.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current ATTN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00110267 per ATTN.

Attention Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 564,252, with a circulating supply of 511.71M ATTN. During the last 24 hours, ATTN traded between $ 0.0010733 (low) and $ 0.00111175 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02018926, while the all-time low was $ 0.0010658.

In short-term performance, ATTN moved -0.70% in the last hour and -7.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 790.05.

Attention Token (ATTN) Market Information

$ 564.25K
$ 564.25K$ 564.25K

$ 790.05
$ 790.05$ 790.05

$ 1.10M
$ 1.10M$ 1.10M

511.71M
511.71M 511.71M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Attention Token is $ 564.25K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 790.05. The circulating supply of ATTN is 511.71M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.10M.

Attention Token Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0010733
$ 0.0010733$ 0.0010733
24H Low
$ 0.00111175
$ 0.00111175$ 0.00111175
24H High

$ 0.0010733
$ 0.0010733$ 0.0010733

$ 0.00111175
$ 0.00111175$ 0.00111175

$ 0.02018926
$ 0.02018926$ 0.02018926

$ 0.0010658
$ 0.0010658$ 0.0010658

-0.70%

+3.08%

-7.20%

-7.20%

Attention Token (ATTN) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Attention Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Attention Token to USD was $ -0.0000706415.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Attention Token to USD was $ -0.0009731508.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Attention Token to USD was $ -0.0000000002164086946.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+3.08%
30 Days$ -0.0000706415-6.40%
60 Days$ -0.0009731508-88.25%
90 Days$ -0.0000000002164086946-0.00%

Price Prediction for Attention Token

Attention Token (ATTN) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ATTN in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Attention Token (ATTN) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Attention Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Attention Token will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ATTN price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Attention Token Price Prediction.

What is Attention Token (ATTN)

Collective Memory is a new kind of social network - a living map of reality, built from unfiltered moments people share in real time. It’s a space where attention and trust become the foundation of how we connect and create value together.

Powered by the ATTN token, Collective Memory transforms attention into a real, tradable asset. Users capture and share authentic “Memories” - short, unfiltered moments from real life - and others can invest ATTN to support what resonates with them. Each investment amplifies visibility for that Memory and rewards both the creator and early supporters.

This creates a transparent attention economy, where value flows directly between people - not through algorithms. All activity is recorded on-chain, forming a verified, decentralized record of human experience: a collective awareness of reality.

By turning genuine attention into a measurable signal of truth, Collective Memory bridges social media, crypto, and AI - building a new kind of trust layer for the real world.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Attention Token (ATTN) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Base EcosystemBase NativeEntertainment

About Attention Token

What is the current price of Attention Token?

Attention Token is trading at £0.0008125359793092075000, representing a price movement of 3.08% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.

How does ATTN compare to the global crypto market?

Its daily change of 3.08% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If ATTN is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.

How is Attention Token performing compared to Entertainment,SocialFi,Base Ecosystem,Base Native tokens?

Within the Entertainment,SocialFi,Base Ecosystem,Base Native segment, ATTN demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.

What is Attention Token's market capitalization today?

The market cap of £415786.27458548700000 positions ATTN at rank #3157, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.

What are the 24h price range levels?

Prices today have ranged from £0.000790893800132925000 to £0.0008192268539064375000, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.

How actively is ATTN trading?

Attention Token has generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.

How does supply impact ATTN's valuation?

With 511713267.549164 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Attention Token

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 21:16:05 (UTC+8)

Attention Token (ATTN) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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