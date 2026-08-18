Attention Token Price Today

The live Attention Token (ATTN) price today is $ 0.00110267, with a 3.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current ATTN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00110267 per ATTN.

Attention Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 564,252, with a circulating supply of 511.71M ATTN. During the last 24 hours, ATTN traded between $ 0.0010733 (low) and $ 0.00111175 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02018926, while the all-time low was $ 0.0010658.

In short-term performance, ATTN moved -0.70% in the last hour and -7.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 790.05.

Attention Token (ATTN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 564.25K$ 564.25K $ 564.25K Volume (24H) $ 790.05$ 790.05 $ 790.05 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.10M$ 1.10M $ 1.10M Circulation Supply 511.71M 511.71M 511.71M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Attention Token is $ 564.25K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 790.05. The circulating supply of ATTN is 511.71M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.10M.