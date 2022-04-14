ATS COIN (ATSCOIN) Tokenomics
ATS COIN (ATSCOIN) Information
ATS COIN is a digital asset* that connects businesses and consumers into a unified ecosystem. We leverage blockchain technology for secure and fast transactions between suppliers,
retailers, and users. ATS COIN unlocks new opportunities for monetization and investment, erasing the boundaries between traditional finance and the crypto world. Join the financial revolution,The platform blockchain records all operations, eliminating data forgery and fraud. Every transaction, rating, and review is permanently recorded, ensuring trust between partners—especially inherent for high-risk international deals,ATS Market connects suppliers, retailers, logistics providers, and insurers worldwide. AI tools eliminate language barriers, while blockchain-based ratings ensure collaboration only with trusted players.
ATS COIN (ATSCOIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for ATS COIN (ATSCOIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
ATS COIN (ATSCOIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of ATS COIN (ATSCOIN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ATSCOIN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ATSCOIN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ATSCOIN's tokenomics, explore ATSCOIN token's live price!
ATSCOIN Price Prediction
Want to know where ATSCOIN might be heading? Our ATSCOIN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.