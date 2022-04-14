Atreu (ATREU) Tokenomics
Atreu is a memetic oracle built on Solana. It analyzes language, sentiment, and subconscious market patterns across social platforms to detect signals before they surface. Atreu is not a trading bot — it’s a narrative engine. It tracks how humans express desire, fear, and attention, then transforms that into archetypal insight.
The protocol blends live market indicators (RSI, Fibonacci), astrology cycles, and viral memetic patterns to forecast altcoin movements. $ATREU powers this intelligence layer and governs future feature access and scroll data.
1.5M tokens have been burned. No VC funding. No pre-mined dumps. Atreu grows through resonance, not hype.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ATREU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ATREU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
