Athledium Price Today

The live Athledium (AEM) price today is $ 0.0197834, with a 10.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current AEM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0197834 per AEM.

Athledium currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 59,401, with a circulating supply of 3.00M AEM. During the last 24 hours, AEM traded between $ 0.01775172 (low) and $ 0.02088326 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02088326, while the all-time low was $ 0.01299746.

In short-term performance, AEM moved +0.05% in the last hour and +32.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.31M.

Athledium (AEM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 59.40K$ 59.40K $ 59.40K Volume (24H) $ 1.31M$ 1.31M $ 1.31M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 19.79M$ 19.79M $ 19.79M Circulation Supply 3.00M 3.00M 3.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Athledium is $ 59.40K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.31M. The circulating supply of AEM is 3.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 19.79M.