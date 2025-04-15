ATA by Virtuals Price (ATA)
The live price of ATA by Virtuals (ATA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 209.25K USD. ATA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ATA by Virtuals Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ATA by Virtuals price change within the day is +14.52%
- It has a circulating supply of 950.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the ATA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ATA price information.
During today, the price change of ATA by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ATA by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ATA by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ATA by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+14.52%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-7.73%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-46.12%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ATA by Virtuals: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.58%
+14.52%
+86.11%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ATA (Affiliate Targeting AI) is a blockchain-based affiliate marketing platform that combines AI-driven product recommendations with automated commission distribution. The platform utilizes AI agents specialized in different product categories to identify potential customers and provide relevant product recommendations through social media engagement. The system operates primarily through the Amazon Affiliate Program, where AI agents monitor social media activity to detect purchase signals and engage with users through personalized product suggestions. The platform implements smart contracts to handle commission distribution and token mechanics, with the $ATA token serving as the ecosystem's utility token for staking rewards and platform access. Commission earnings are automatically distributed to token stakers through smart contracts, with a portion reinvested into the platform through token buybacks.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ATA to VND
₫--
|1 ATA to AUD
A$--
|1 ATA to GBP
￡--
|1 ATA to EUR
€--
|1 ATA to USD
$--
|1 ATA to MYR
RM--
|1 ATA to TRY
₺--
|1 ATA to JPY
¥--
|1 ATA to RUB
₽--
|1 ATA to INR
₹--
|1 ATA to IDR
Rp--
|1 ATA to KRW
₩--
|1 ATA to PHP
₱--
|1 ATA to EGP
￡E.--
|1 ATA to BRL
R$--
|1 ATA to CAD
C$--
|1 ATA to BDT
৳--
|1 ATA to NGN
₦--
|1 ATA to UAH
₴--
|1 ATA to VES
Bs--
|1 ATA to PKR
Rs--
|1 ATA to KZT
₸--
|1 ATA to THB
฿--
|1 ATA to TWD
NT$--
|1 ATA to AED
د.إ--
|1 ATA to CHF
Fr--
|1 ATA to HKD
HK$--
|1 ATA to MAD
.د.م--
|1 ATA to MXN
$--