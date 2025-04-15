Asymmetry Finance Price (ASF)
The live price of Asymmetry Finance (ASF) today is 0.934729 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 9.14M USD. ASF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Asymmetry Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Asymmetry Finance price change within the day is +10.87%
- It has a circulating supply of 9.80M USD
During today, the price change of Asymmetry Finance to USD was $ +0.091636.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Asymmetry Finance to USD was $ -0.1963351528.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Asymmetry Finance to USD was $ -0.5324985665.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Asymmetry Finance to USD was $ -2.0810366258920413.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.091636
|+10.87%
|30 Days
|$ -0.1963351528
|-21.00%
|60 Days
|$ -0.5324985665
|-56.96%
|90 Days
|$ -2.0810366258920413
|-69.00%
Discover the latest price analysis of Asymmetry Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.54%
+10.87%
+41.28%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Asymmetry Finance is a decentralized, permissionless protocol offering USDaf, a synthetic dollar stablecoin built on Liquity v2 in partnership with Ampleforth. This collaboration combines the robustness of Liquity’s protocol with the unique qualities of SPOT as collateral, aiming to create a stable and transparent financial ecosystem. Asymmetry Finance empowers users with secure, decentralized access to stable digital assets without centralized control.
