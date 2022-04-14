ASYM (ASYM) Information

ASYM is an agent network that identifies high ROI opportunities, allocates capital to those opportunities, generates profits, and then settles profits in $ASYM.

$ASYM is a growth token that seeks to grow at the highest rate, with constant demand pressure from its network of agent traders that have access to data, predictive models, trading strategies, and capital.

Created by https://x.com/mungimungimungi