aSUGAR Price (ASUGAR)
The live price of aSUGAR (ASUGAR) today is 0.081277 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 387.89K USD. ASUGAR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key aSUGAR Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- aSUGAR price change within the day is -1.96%
- It has a circulating supply of 4.77M USD
During today, the price change of aSUGAR to USD was $ -0.00162518029204708.
In the past 30 days, the price change of aSUGAR to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of aSUGAR to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of aSUGAR to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00162518029204708
|-1.96%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of aSUGAR: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.24%
-1.96%
-10.40%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Jiko is a DeFi yield optimizer gamified as a PvP idle card game. Users stake in single-sided pools to earn yield while powering up their cards—whose stats scale with token and NFT prices. By integrating liquid staking, CDPs (collateralized debt positions), and gamification, Jiko transforms passive financial activities into a dynamic player-versus-player (PvP) experience. Built natively on Berachain, it introduces a new era where financial acumen and PvP strategy work hand-in-hand.
