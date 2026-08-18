Astroid Price Today

The live Astroid (ASTROID) price today is $ 0, with a 0.43% change over the past 24 hours. The current ASTROID to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ASTROID.

Astroid currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 23,115, with a circulating supply of 1.00B ASTROID. During the last 24 hours, ASTROID traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00122861, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ASTROID moved -0.02% in the last hour and +23.59% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Astroid (ASTROID) Market Information

Market Cap $ 23.12K$ 23.12K $ 23.12K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 23.12K$ 23.12K $ 23.12K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Astroid is $ 23.12K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ASTROID is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.12K.