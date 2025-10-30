AstraZeneca xStock (AZNX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 81.59 24H High $ 83.07 All Time High $ 289.64 Lowest Price $ 71.27 Price Change (1H) -0.82% Price Change (1D) -1.60% Price Change (7D) -2.15%

AstraZeneca xStock (AZNX) real-time price is $81.44. Over the past 24 hours, AZNX traded between a low of $ 81.59 and a high of $ 83.07, showing active market volatility. AZNX's all-time high price is $ 289.64, while its all-time low price is $ 71.27.

In terms of short-term performance, AZNX has changed by -0.82% over the past hour, -1.60% over 24 hours, and -2.15% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

AstraZeneca xStock (AZNX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 172.35K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.25M Circulation Supply 2.11K Total Supply 27,577.42164935

The current Market Cap of AstraZeneca xStock is $ 172.35K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AZNX is 2.11K, with a total supply of 27577.42164935. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.25M.