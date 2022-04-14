Astrafer (ASTRAFER) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Astrafer (ASTRAFER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) Information Phantom Galaxies is an open-world online space sim with fast-paced mech combat and a captivating story. ASTRAFER is the governance and utility token of the Phantom Galaxies game universe. Players receive ASTRAFER as mission rewards and from trading items. Additionally, player-owned planets and asteroids are allocated a set amount of ASTRAFER tokens that are emitted to their owners over the course of gameplay. ASTRAFER can be used to upgrade Starfighter mechs, run galactic organisations, and build expansive corporate empires. Check out Phantom Galaxies now to pilot the biggest bad-ass mechas on blockchain! Official Website: https://phantomgalaxies.com/ Buy ASTRAFER Now!

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Astrafer (ASTRAFER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.88M $ 2.88M $ 2.88M Total Supply: $ 888.08M $ 888.08M $ 888.08M Circulating Supply: $ 323.40M $ 323.40M $ 323.40M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.91M $ 7.91M $ 7.91M All-Time High: $ 4.88 $ 4.88 $ 4.88 All-Time Low: $ 0.00843009 $ 0.00843009 $ 0.00843009 Current Price: $ 0.00890822 $ 0.00890822 $ 0.00890822 Learn more about Astrafer (ASTRAFER) price

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ASTRAFER tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ASTRAFER tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ASTRAFER's tokenomics, explore ASTRAFER token's live price!

