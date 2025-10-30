Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.141486 $ 0.141486 $ 0.141486 24H Low $ 0.149113 $ 0.149113 $ 0.149113 24H High 24H Low $ 0.141486$ 0.141486 $ 0.141486 24H High $ 0.149113$ 0.149113 $ 0.149113 All Time High $ 12.06$ 12.06 $ 12.06 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.01% Price Change (1D) +0.13% Price Change (7D) -3.54% Price Change (7D) -3.54%

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) real-time price is $0.143663. Over the past 24 hours, AM traded between a low of $ 0.141486 and a high of $ 0.149113, showing active market volatility. AM's all-time high price is $ 12.06, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, AM has changed by +0.01% over the past hour, +0.13% over 24 hours, and -3.54% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 398.55K$ 398.55K $ 398.55K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.44M$ 1.44M $ 1.44M Circulation Supply 2.77M 2.77M 2.77M Total Supply 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token is $ 398.55K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AM is 2.77M, with a total supply of 10000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.44M.