Astherus Price Today

The live Astherus (ASTHERUS) price today is $ 0, with a 2.52% change over the past 24 hours. The current ASTHERUS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ASTHERUS.

Astherus currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 29,617, with a circulating supply of 1.00B ASTHERUS. During the last 24 hours, ASTHERUS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00203166, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ASTHERUS moved -0.14% in the last hour and +17.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Astherus (ASTHERUS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 29.62K$ 29.62K $ 29.62K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 29.62K$ 29.62K $ 29.62K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Astherus is $ 29.62K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ASTHERUS is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 29.62K.