Astera USD (ASUSD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.4785 $ 0.4785 $ 0.4785 24H Low $ 0.479673 $ 0.479673 $ 0.479673 24H High 24H Low $ 0.4785$ 0.4785 $ 0.4785 24H High $ 0.479673$ 0.479673 $ 0.479673 All Time High $ 2.0$ 2.0 $ 2.0 Lowest Price $ 0.4785$ 0.4785 $ 0.4785 Price Change (1H) -0.00% Price Change (1D) -0.24% Price Change (7D) -2.50% Price Change (7D) -2.50%

Astera USD (ASUSD) real-time price is $0.478502. Over the past 24 hours, ASUSD traded between a low of $ 0.4785 and a high of $ 0.479673, showing active market volatility. ASUSD's all-time high price is $ 2.0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.4785.

In terms of short-term performance, ASUSD has changed by -0.00% over the past hour, -0.24% over 24 hours, and -2.50% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Astera USD (ASUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.74M$ 5.74M $ 5.74M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.74M$ 5.74M $ 5.74M Circulation Supply 12.00M 12.00M 12.00M Total Supply 12,000,000.0 12,000,000.0 12,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Astera USD is $ 5.74M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ASUSD is 12.00M, with a total supply of 12000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.74M.