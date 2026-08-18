Aster INU Price Today

The live Aster INU (ASTERINU) price today is $ 0, with a 0.16% change over the past 24 hours. The current ASTERINU to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ASTERINU.

Aster INU currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 59,671, with a circulating supply of 990.00M ASTERINU. During the last 24 hours, ASTERINU traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00785063, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ASTERINU moved -0.04% in the last hour and +5.41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Aster INU (ASTERINU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 59.67K$ 59.67K $ 59.67K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 59.67K$ 59.67K $ 59.67K Circulation Supply 990.00M 990.00M 990.00M Total Supply 989,999,899.6374745 989,999,899.6374745 989,999,899.6374745

The current Market Cap of Aster INU is $ 59.67K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ASTERINU is 990.00M, with a total supply of 989999899.6374745. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 59.67K.