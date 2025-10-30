Assteroid (ASSTEROID) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00172501 $ 0.00172501 $ 0.00172501 24H Low $ 0.00331973 $ 0.00331973 $ 0.00331973 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00172501$ 0.00172501 $ 0.00172501 24H High $ 0.00331973$ 0.00331973 $ 0.00331973 All Time High $ 0.00437272$ 0.00437272 $ 0.00437272 Lowest Price $ 0.00087925$ 0.00087925 $ 0.00087925 Price Change (1H) +38.11% Price Change (1D) -25.77% Price Change (7D) +60.00% Price Change (7D) +60.00%

Assteroid (ASSTEROID) real-time price is $0.00238245. Over the past 24 hours, ASSTEROID traded between a low of $ 0.00172501 and a high of $ 0.00331973, showing active market volatility. ASSTEROID's all-time high price is $ 0.00437272, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00087925.

In terms of short-term performance, ASSTEROID has changed by +38.11% over the past hour, -25.77% over 24 hours, and +60.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Assteroid (ASSTEROID) Market Information

Market Cap $ 239.13K$ 239.13K $ 239.13K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 239.13K$ 239.13K $ 239.13K Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Assteroid is $ 239.13K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ASSTEROID is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 239.13K.