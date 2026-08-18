assface Price Today

The live assface (ASSFACE) price today is $ 0, with a 15.45% change over the past 24 hours. The current ASSFACE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ASSFACE.

assface currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 25,979, with a circulating supply of 995.17M ASSFACE. During the last 24 hours, ASSFACE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00105703, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ASSFACE moved +0.38% in the last hour and -2.62% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

assface (ASSFACE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 25.98K$ 25.98K $ 25.98K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 26.10K$ 26.10K $ 26.10K Circulation Supply 995.17M 995.17M 995.17M Total Supply 999,781,266.418722 999,781,266.418722 999,781,266.418722

The current Market Cap of assface is $ 25.98K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ASSFACE is 995.17M, with a total supply of 999781266.418722. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 26.10K.