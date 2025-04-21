AskTianAI (TIAN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into AskTianAI (TIAN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

AskTianAI (TIAN) Information AskTian is a decentralized AI oracle protocol that provides personalized spiritual guidance by fusing ancient metaphysical systems with AI reasoning. It draws from over 70 traditions — including BaZi, I Ching, Zi Wei Dou Shu, Qi Men Dun Jia, and Tarot — to generate context-aware divinations for individuals across identity, health, relationships, and destiny. Launched on the Base blockchain on 21 April 2025, AskTian introduces “Soul Signatures” — soul-bound tokens (SBTs) encoding each user’s cosmic blueprint. Powered by $TIAN, the project offers an interactive spiritual journey shaped through quests, karma, and seasonal rituals. The platform launched through a transparent, fair mechanism on Virtuals Protocol with no VC or insider allocations, establishing itself as the foundational oracle infrastructure for soul-based dApps. Official Website: https://asktian.com/ Whitepaper: https://www.asktian.com/whitepaper Buy TIAN Now!

Market Cap: $ 513.40K
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 539.82M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 951.07K
All-Time High: $ 0.00179474
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.00095107

AskTianAI (TIAN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AskTianAI (TIAN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TIAN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TIAN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TIAN's tokenomics, explore TIAN token's live price!

