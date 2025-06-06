AskTianAI Price (TIAN)
The live price of AskTianAI (TIAN) today is 0.00132456 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 715.17K USD. TIAN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key AskTianAI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- AskTianAI price change within the day is -21.64%
- It has a circulating supply of 539.82M USD
Get real-time price updates of the TIAN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate TIAN price information.
During today, the price change of AskTianAI to USD was $ -0.0003659280339705.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AskTianAI to USD was $ +0.0025996031.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AskTianAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AskTianAI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0003659280339705
|-21.64%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0025996031
|+196.26%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of AskTianAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.87%
-21.64%
+44.55%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AskTian is a decentralized AI oracle protocol that provides personalized spiritual guidance by fusing ancient metaphysical systems with AI reasoning. It draws from over 70 traditions — including BaZi, I Ching, Zi Wei Dou Shu, Qi Men Dun Jia, and Tarot — to generate context-aware divinations for individuals across identity, health, relationships, and destiny. Launched on the Base blockchain on 21 April 2025, AskTian introduces “Soul Signatures” — soul-bound tokens (SBTs) encoding each user’s cosmic blueprint. Powered by $TIAN, the project offers an interactive spiritual journey shaped through quests, karma, and seasonal rituals. The platform launched through a transparent, fair mechanism on Virtuals Protocol with no VC or insider allocations, establishing itself as the foundational oracle infrastructure for soul-based dApps.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 TIAN to VND
₫34.8557964
|1 TIAN to AUD
A$0.0020265768
|1 TIAN to GBP
￡0.0009669288
|1 TIAN to EUR
€0.0011523672
|1 TIAN to USD
$0.00132456
|1 TIAN to MYR
RM0.0055896432
|1 TIAN to TRY
₺0.0520154712
|1 TIAN to JPY
¥0.1902465528
|1 TIAN to RUB
₽0.1023090144
|1 TIAN to INR
₹0.1137267216
|1 TIAN to IDR
Rp21.7140948864
|1 TIAN to KRW
₩1.7947920456
|1 TIAN to PHP
₱0.0736985184
|1 TIAN to EGP
￡E.0.0657379128
|1 TIAN to BRL
R$0.0074042904
|1 TIAN to CAD
C$0.0018014016
|1 TIAN to BDT
৳0.1619009688
|1 TIAN to NGN
₦2.0761020984
|1 TIAN to UAH
₴0.0548897664
|1 TIAN to VES
Bs0.12848232
|1 TIAN to PKR
Rs0.3736318848
|1 TIAN to KZT
₸0.675790512
|1 TIAN to THB
฿0.0432203928
|1 TIAN to TWD
NT$0.039670572
|1 TIAN to AED
د.إ0.0048611352
|1 TIAN to CHF
Fr0.0010861392
|1 TIAN to HKD
HK$0.0103845504
|1 TIAN to MAD
.د.م0.012119724
|1 TIAN to MXN
$0.025365324