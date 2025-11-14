ask the Sandwich by Virtuals (SANWCH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ask the Sandwich by Virtuals (SANWCH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ask the Sandwich by Virtuals (SANWCH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ask the Sandwich by Virtuals (SANWCH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 27.65K Total Supply: $ 999.44M Circulating Supply: $ 999.44M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 27.65K All-Time High: $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

ask the Sandwich by Virtuals (SANWCH) Information This sandwich will talk to you, I (Ceazor) will talk to it and try to teach it DeFi. Official Website: https://app.virtuals.io/virtuals/8439

ask the Sandwich by Virtuals (SANWCH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ask the Sandwich by Virtuals (SANWCH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SANWCH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SANWCH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

