AshSwap (ASH) Information Given AshSwap is a stable-swap on the Elrond Network and adapts the token model of Curve Finance, the ASH token functions very similarly to CRV, at least at this stage. So people can stake ASH to receive veASH. With veASH users can: Boost yields in the farms

Earn part of the trading fees of the exchange

Official Website: https://ashswap.io Whitepaper: https://docs.ashswap.io/getting-started/introduction

AshSwap (ASH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for AshSwap (ASH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 970.79K $ 970.79K $ 970.79K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 414.89M $ 414.89M $ 414.89M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.34M $ 2.34M $ 2.34M All-Time High: $ 0.120014 $ 0.120014 $ 0.120014 All-Time Low: $ 0.0019391 $ 0.0019391 $ 0.0019391 Current Price: $ 0.00233995 $ 0.00233995 $ 0.00233995 Learn more about AshSwap (ASH) price

AshSwap (ASH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AshSwap (ASH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ASH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ASH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ASH's tokenomics, explore ASH token's live price!

