Ascend Price Today

The live Ascend (ASCEND) price today is $ 0.085766, with a 8.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current ASCEND to USD conversion rate is $ 0.085766 per ASCEND.

Ascend currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,320,987, with a circulating supply of 15.40M ASCEND. During the last 24 hours, ASCEND traded between $ 0.078868 (low) and $ 0.086111 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.192841, while the all-time low was $ 0.04436304.

In short-term performance, ASCEND moved +0.50% in the last hour and -7.92% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.81K.

Ascend (ASCEND) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.32M$ 1.32M $ 1.32M Volume (24H) $ 4.81K$ 4.81K $ 4.81K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.89M$ 1.89M $ 1.89M Circulation Supply 15.40M 15.40M 15.40M Total Supply 22,000,000.0 22,000,000.0 22,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Ascend is $ 1.32M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.81K. The circulating supply of ASCEND is 15.40M, with a total supply of 22000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.89M.