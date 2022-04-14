Asap Sniper Bot (ASAP) Tokenomics
Auto discord dex sniper BOT The fastest discord DEX (uniswap, pancakeswap ) sniper bot , Be the first to buy the next 1000X tokens. Features The fatest discord dex sniper bot.
New Token listing Manual Buy/Sell Auto-Buying Degen Vault Hold & Earn
Auto - Buying Automatically buy any token while asleep using Asap auto buying sniping feature. Degen Vault 20% of the taxed funds will be loaded in the bot which we will be used to ape into new tokens and share profits with holders .
Understanding the tokenomics of Asap Sniper Bot (ASAP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ASAP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ASAP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
