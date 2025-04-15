Artificial CZ Price (AICZ)
The live price of Artificial CZ (AICZ) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 421.07K USD. AICZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Artificial CZ Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Artificial CZ price change within the day is +8.89%
- It has a circulating supply of 836.04M USD
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+8.89%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Artificial CZ: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.27%
+8.89%
-43.76%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$AICZ fuels Artificial CZ, the first AI agent launched exclusively on BNB Chain, developing an advanced ecosystem combining real-time crypto market insights, robust technical analysis tools, and experimental AI self-improvement abilities. Building an AI agent is easy; making it genuinely effective is the real challenge - this is where AICZ stands out. Agent developers will use $AICZ to integrate our plug-ins and improve their Agents.
