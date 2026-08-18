ArthSwap Wrapped ASTR Price Today

The live ArthSwap Wrapped ASTR (WASTR) price today is $ 0.0044347, with a 1.23% change over the past 24 hours. The current WASTR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0044347 per WASTR.

ArthSwap Wrapped ASTR currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 111,693, with a circulating supply of 25.19M WASTR. During the last 24 hours, WASTR traded between $ 0.00440015 (low) and $ 0.0045141 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 233.95, while the all-time low was $ 0.00440015.

In short-term performance, WASTR moved +0.10% in the last hour and -7.99% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 571.18.

ArthSwap Wrapped ASTR (WASTR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 111.69K$ 111.69K $ 111.69K Volume (24H) $ 571.18$ 571.18 $ 571.18 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 111.69K$ 111.69K $ 111.69K Circulation Supply 25.19M 25.19M 25.19M Total Supply 25,185,837.16471322 25,185,837.16471322 25,185,837.16471322

The current Market Cap of ArthSwap Wrapped ASTR is $ 111.69K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 571.18. The circulating supply of WASTR is 25.19M, with a total supply of 25185837.16471322. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 111.69K.